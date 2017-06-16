Transcript for Actress Rebel Wilson clears her name

Wilson's big Winn court. The star clearing her name winning a defamation case against a publisher for articles she claimed were false and cost her major roles and Nick watt has all the details. Good morning, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Well, in court she wrapped, she did iersonations and cried. Rebel Wilson claims a series of magazine articles painted her as a liar, damaged her reputation and torpedoed her career. ??? Here we go ??? Reporter: Heartbeat of the "Pitch perfect" franchise took on an international media giant. Maliciously took me down in may 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles. She took the risk that suing would be the only way she could continue her career in Hollywood. Reporter: And rebel Wilson just won that defamation case. Just before as I was sitting at the hotel I ate a whole bag of chicken chips so I'm feeling like a little gross. I was stress eating definitely. Reporter: The eight Australian magazine articles ruled defamatory alleged she lied about her age claiming to be six years younger than the truth, lied about being called rebel at birth. Made up tales of her childhood and lied that she's distantly related to Walt Disney. It's very surreal to have to prove your own life in court and prove that it's all true. We had to find the picture of me with malaria. Find the picture of me in the cage with the leopard. Reporter: Wilson claims the articles cost her work including voice roles in "Kung Fu panda 3" and "Trolls." What might she have been paid, that then becomes the damage calculation. Reporter: Bauer called them substantially true, trivial and argued they did not impact her career. Let me teach how you to be single. Reporter: Most recently seen in "How to be single" back in court this three weeks, spent signature days in the witness box and fantasized about fellow aussie Liam Hemsworth. Now, Wilson says she did this just to clear her name and she used a good old-fashioned Australian expression to explain why she thinks those articles were written about her, tall poppy syndrome. If someone gets too successful, people just want to cut them down to size. Michael. Wow, I like that. Tall poppy syndrome. We have Australians behind them. Is that I phrase? Yes. They're in a group together. We split them up because there were too many aussies in one spot. We had to split them up. Coming all the way over to come hang out with us. Nick, thanks for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.