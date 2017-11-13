Transcript for How Adopt-a-Family has directly helped those affected by hurricanes

with an inspiring story of how people are stepping up for those in need in the Virgin Islands. Hey, robin. Talking about country music, you know, Kenny Chesney has shot some of his music videos there in the Virgin Islands. He loves it there and I was there over the weekend and came in contact with a very special program. It is called adopt a family. They have been working tirelessly to help bring the Virgin Islands back from the devastating effects of this hurricane season. Here's a look. Dear family, we hope you are safe. We are here for them and help is on the way. Never give up hope and so many are thinking of you. Letters hope, love and prayers. We wish you all the best from our family to yours. You all are in our thought answer prayers. Reporter: These are part of a fast-growing program called adopt a family. A volunteer care package initiative that sends much needed supplies from the U.S. Mainland to families in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Where thousands of Americans are still without electricity, food, clothes or even a place to live after hurricane Irma and MARIA ravaged their hopes. We have some care packages for you today. Reporter: Donors receive a wish list from a family and send a care package via the U.S. Postal service reaching thousands of recipients across the island. My daughter opened this box and it was fascinating because somebody actually took the time. Yes, look at this. To do this. Strength, love, hope. Reporter: Volunteers like Vernon work countless hours to distribute the boxes. More than 26,000 packages have been transported to date. That equals more than $1.8 million in relief supplies. They're so relieved to have that little box, that little care package, that little something to get through the next day, next week. To know that someone cares about you. Yes, it's huge. It's huge. Especially the kids. You know, we're not always and the elderly. Two groups we always forget about in times of great need. I had a chance to see firsthand how much those care packages mean once they reach the hands of those in need. The bug spray, painkillers. Toothpaste. Socks. If you can't use it -- You know somebody who can. Reporter: A little heart and thought going a long way. Hello, Emanuel, I hope this is helpful. In your time of recovery after all the damages on your island. I'm sending you this box and soon I'll be sending you another box shortly. Hope you enjoy. It's nice, you know, helping you all out and take care. Michele Freeman. Do you know Michele Freeman? No. Thank you, Michele Freeman. Thank you, Michele Freeman. Good morning, America. Thank you. That was a spontaneous moment. We had just finished our dinner and they came out with a box. They were so excited. They wanted to share what was in the box and just tell us about that story and I got to say it just took my breath away seeing how families reacted getting those care packages. The need is tremendous. It's still -- I cannot overstate that. And I can't overstate how thankful they are and I can't overstate that they're watching. You know, we were showing you about the Phillips family, a family of ten, ten, well, Mrs. Phillips sent us a text. They have 12 kids. It was hard to count them all, George. And they're really thankful for the adopt the family program and I know you have some of the founders of that organization with you there in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.