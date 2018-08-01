Transcript for Adults go back to high school to understand what it's like to be a teen today

on Weaver a closer look at what high school is like for teens. Parents wonder what our kids experience every day and now a new series is pulling the curtain back with adults pretending to be students. I know you say you'd never want to go back. Many wonder what would it be like to go to high school knowing what you know today as adults. That's the premise of this experiment. Young adults revisiting their teen years undercover to find out what today's kids are dealing with. On the surface undercover high seems to be ripped from the pages of a Hollywood movie. My name is Josie. Reporter: From drew - barrymore's "Never been kissed." Where you going. To high school. Reporter: To "21 jump street." You are going in as undercover high school students. Reporter: But the 20 somethings undercover in this high school didn't committee it fight crime but here for an intimate inside look at the American teen discovering the challenges and complexities. You got a student walkout. Rebellion. Reporter: Both new and old. They're probably going to be a nude on Facebook tonight. What was the idea behind it. We felt like public education in America wasn't being talked about. It was really how do you pierce the teen bubble. Reporter: In the show the young adults ages 21 to 26 go back to school for a semester. You can sit anywhere. Reporter: And make friends. Jordan. What's your name? You can call me SHAWN. Reporter: Their true identities unknown to the faculty and even to each other. You were one of the fouad there Ares to know what was really going on. Yes. Were you worried at any point this could blow up. Well, I won't say worried but I will say aware. Reporter: Transforming wasn't easy for the young participants. When I was in high school I was bullied and it was because I was gay so my biggest fear coming into this project was re-opening those doors that I had locked and put away so many years ago. Those wounds. Yes. What did you notice that was different right away from your experience in high school? The focus on who are you. Who are you on somebody? Was that the biggest change you guys noticed that social media has such a presence. It doesn't end at school. It continues, you know, when you go home and it's -- so you're basically being judged twice, twice as much and all day every day. Yet they say the experience allowed them to help some students throughout a difficult time in their lives. When I see a student that has potential, the pastor comes out and just wants to say, you got something. Like you have this thing. It was so hard to hold back who I really was. To not be an adult. To not be the adult. My friendships were all real. We were going into this to help them, to raise awareness, to make a difference in not just this school but all the schools in this country. Reporter: For some of the students the experience though initially shocking -- When it was over I was a little mad just because like how close we were getting. Reporter: Helped them mature they say in ways they didn't expect. You want to go into education because you did this program. They really helped me a lot. I feel like a completely different person starting the show till now. Reporter: Many of the unsuspecting teens opened up during the period and young adults also came to terms with some of their former struggles, George, steams everybody learned something in this project, of course, "Undercover high" premieres tomorrow on A&E. How did they do on the exams. Some said it was a little tough. By the way, one more thing, go, dogs. I knew you had to get that

