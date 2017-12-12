Transcript for Air quality warnings in effect in California as Thomas fire advances

Now to those wildfires out west. The massive Thomas fire, raging in California for over a week now, threatening homes but thankfully firefighters are starting to gain some ground and ABC's Matt Gutman is in Santa Barbara county with more and good morning to you, Matt. Reporter: It's hard to imagine but what you're seeing is a good sign. A backfire actually lit by firefighters, what they're trying to do is black out this entire area to prevent the advance of that fire down to carpinteria and all is to save the homes here. This morning, the Thomas fire continuing its March towards carpinteria and montecito. On the ground thousands of firefighters making a last stand to protect homes and from the sky an enormous aerial assault. That is the fourth tanker we've seen dropping that air retardant flying right over our head. And just a half mile from there, we met the Claffey family. I've never seen anything like this before. Reporter: They are among tens of thousands ordered from their homes as the fire advances. A lot of farmers are being impacted and people don't realize this is all agricultural land. So it's not only your home is threatened, it's that your livelihood. Reporter: Little Macy is the fifth generation of farmers to live here. In tow her prized possession. I brought all my sales. Reporter: They fled the fire and noxious fumes here for over a week. How much concern about the air quality? It's terrible. Reporter: Fires like these have been blowing smoke up in the air for several days and it's been settling down in the valley below that has created a health risk with all the smoke in the air in three counties affecting tens of thousands of people which is everywhere you go you see people wearing matchings. They're even giving them out for free here in Santa Barbara county, Michael. Thank you. Amazing that is necessary.

