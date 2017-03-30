Transcript for Alec Baldwin and Lisa Kudrow dish on 'The Boss Baby'

Alec Baldwin and Lisa kudrow, they play mother and son in a new movie "The boss baby" and Nick watt sat down with them both. We babies are having a crisis. Behold our mortal enemy. Yep. Reporter: That's Alec Baldwin's voice coming out of a baby, "The boss baby." Baldwin is having a ball. You can't not have fun playing a baby in a suit with one of those diaper things. I guess your wife is doing all the diaper changing at your house, you don't even know the name of it. Reporter: Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa kudrow play mom and dad. There is a 7-year-old and a despised new arrival. But you know love conquers all, don't you think in yeah, no, I was choked up by the end of the movie. You don't mean -- Love. I have a 3-year-old, 1 1/2-year-old and 5-month-old and in the end they have to hug each other and kiss each other and say they love each other. My wife is very smart that way. When I was a kid, you know, my parent, they didn't have time for that. They had six kids. Everybody breaking windows and shooting arrows into the wall. Did you send each other to the hospital ever? A couple of time, yeah. Reporter: Turns out "Boss baby" has a mission to thwart a clone puppy that will suck up all the love in the world. That's how it feels. There's a finite amount of love. Reporter: Last time they worked together, friends in 2001. Everybody, this is parker. I was her like really annoying boyfriend. We probably should get going. Classic Ross. Is it going to be reunion of the bunch of all of you people? Not that I know of. No? No. It would be nice. I mean we've all had dinner together. That was really fun. Yeah, like a year ago. That was the first time that we were in the same room having a meal together. Reporter: Baldwin went on to be jadonaghe on "30 rock." Why is your tie always a little scare. I did 6 1/2 years of a TV show and that's all you have to say about my tie? Your show, great show -- are you all going to get together and your tie is a mess. I'm surprised nobody ever told thaw. Can we start again. I'm surprised nobody ever told you that. For multiple reasons we have to start again. Reporter: Apparently ad-libbing in the voice booth. Stay out of my way. They took out my senior bacon. Nothing I had to do with was cut out. Reporter: What's left. Bummer. Vintage Baldwin. This is war. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, Los Angeles. Very funny.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.