Transcript for Alec Baldwin pulls double duty on 'SNL'

??? Time now for "Pop news." Diane's here. What's popping? It was a big night for Alec Baldwin fans. "Saturday night live" returned from a three-week hiatus. The actor not only reprised his role as president trump, he also portrayed Fox News channel host Bill O'Reilly, doing both of them at the same time, check it out. Caution, you're about to enter the no spin zone. The factor. Happening right now. So, wonderful to be here today. I see a lot of myself in you, bill. Now, you might remember Alec Baldwin said his days of playing Donald Trump on "Saturday night live" are numbers. Some fans are hoping maybe this new role means he'll stick around longer. He's getting a lot of mileage out of it. He is. Now he has a new one. That impression might be stronger than the president's. That's what some people are saying. And get ready for an expa expanding "Star wars yts vun verse. A new book, star wars from a certain point of view is being released in October. Here's a look at the cover. This will feature stories from the point of view of background characters we don't normally hear from. Like the x-wing pilots or the storm troopers. More than 40 authors are writing 40 stories. Get this, they're doing it for free. Proceeds will be donated to first book, a nonprofit that provides books to groups serving children in need. Rob keeps requesting stories of what chewbacca was like as a teenager. That's true. I'll put in a request. Vending machines can satisfy your sweet and salty cravings. Now, your bubbly cravings, too. Arnot's French 75 bar is notifying customers it's featuring a met chandon vending machine. Those wants to purchase need a $20 gold coin sold at the restaurant. The machine is carefully dispensing the bottles so they don't shake. Act fast. That vepding machine is only available April 13th through the 16th. Not this one. No, the bottle the smaller than this one. It's happening in new Orleans? Who would have guessed. The time I went for jazz fest and I never actually made it to jazz fest. The lost weekend. Trying to see if ABC news will install a vending machine with these. Wishful thinking. First, the turducken. Then the pie-cake-en. And now, the pass caken. A new dessert featuring a coconut macaroon pie topped with a flourless chocolate cake, followed by rasp berry mousse and mat strks a crumble. It's made are passover friendly ingredients. Not certified kosher. This cake weighings in at five pounds. The matza crumble is not bad. ? It's all calorie free. A reminder, George has a big show coming up. He'll have the one on one interview with the secretary of state Rex tillerson. Tune in. And a turducken. They're big on turducken on "This week." These experimental pastry chefs are some of the greatest living Americans. Keep it coming. The coconut is the only thing I have tasted. It's amazing. Try the middle. I will, I promise. Thanks for watching. Have great rest of your weekend. Stay tuned for George.

