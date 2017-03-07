Alleged road-rage killer arrested after 3-day manhunt

David Desper, 28, turned himself into police and was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson, according to police.
1:46 | 07/03/17

Transcript for Alleged road-rage killer arrested after 3-day manhunt

