Transcript for Alleged shooter's wife takes stand in Florida movie theater case

Okay, Phillip, thanks very much. The latest in a stand your ground case in Florida where Curtis reeves killed a movie in a movie theater after an argument over a cell phone and his wife is taking the stand and Steve osunsami is covering the case. Reporter: Good morning, the judge in this case will visit the movie theater where the shooting happened. She will decide before trial whether the shooting was justified. The wife of 73-year-old Curtis reeves is defending her husband to decide if he has a good enough excuse to avoid a murder charge. Vivian told the judge he fired in self-defense. You are looking at Mr. Oulson at that point and see him lunging forward? Yes, I saw that. His whole upper body just came forward and I thought that he was coming over. Reporter: He is accused of killing 43-year-old Chad oulson at an argument at this Tampa movie theater hoping to use Florida's controversial stand your ground law to avoid prosecution. The two men are seen arguing in this video from the dark theater. That's reeves at the bottom right of the screen. The court has already heard from doctors who say reeves is an old man with arthritis who had good reason to fear a physical fight with a man who was 6'3" but lawyers for the victim's family aren't buying it. I really think this is a lot of smoke screen stuff and just trying to say he was this gentle, frail, old pan. Reporter: It was over a cell phone that oulson was using during the previews. His wife sitting next to him says he was using it to reach their baby-sitter. She told us he did stand up to argue with reeves but says reeves stood up too. He was steps above us, the other guy. He was towering over us. How is that a threat? Reporter: In these police recordings reeves tells a different story. Scared the hell out of me. I thought the guy was fixing to beat the Out of me. Reporter: Oulson's wife will testify she was struck by a bullet in her hand during the shooting. A decision whether this will move forward is expected to come sometime next week. George. Such a tragedy they came to this. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.