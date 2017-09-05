Transcript for 'American Idol' joins ABC lineup for 2017

know I have something for you. "Pop news." "Pop news," everybody. We're so excited about this news this morning. We broke the news just a little bit ago. Two thing, number one, "American idol" coming back to prime time. Number two, it's coming here to ABC, everybody. We are so excited and the reaction has been off the charts on sushl. One fan tweeting so thrilled "American idol" is coming back on ABC. Love it, have missed it. Joseph wrote the comeback I've been waiting and praying to happen and riz says, "American idol" is the only talent search that has produced big-time singing artists. Well, we kind of agree. The iconic show made household names of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, just to name a few. 15 seasons on fox. Hopefully many, many more right here. No word on Ryan Seacrest. That will be interesting or the judges. We don't know that. Somebody call ry. He's getting ready for his show. So we got to find that out. Execs keeping that a secret. We do know we all get the golden ticket when "Idol" comes back later this year. Earlier, the millions of albums that have been sold, the grammys, the Oscar. Yep. All from "American idol." Yeah. A lot of people excited. Just a great show. So so happy it's home. Next up, if you're a best-selling author, James pat serson writing a mystery about the president of the united States you want to get it right as he always does, who are you going to call? You're going to call president Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton is now actually co-authoring the political thriller with Patterson. A one-two punch. Literary giants scheduled for a June 2018 release. Publishers calling the book -- called "President is missing" a unique amalgam of intrigue and suspense with details that only a president could know. The two men are great friends and say they loved the experience and I know memoirs are common. Works of fiction quite rare. The first, George, fiction from a president was -- I'm going to guess teddy Roosevelt. I'm sorry, George. You feed to leave the stage. I'm practicing my -- yimi Carter wrote "The hornet's nest" about the south in revolutionary war times, the first novel written -- How did she do in her

