Now Playing: Spectacular lightning strikes in Australia

Now Playing: Small plane crashes in crowded residential area

Now Playing: Angelina Jolie speaks out on Brad Pitt, new film

Now Playing: Severe weather slams California, Texas

Now Playing: Lt. Gen. HR McMaster named national security adviser

Now Playing: VP Pence travels overseas to try to reassure EU allies

Now Playing: Latest on HR McMaster as new national security adviser

Now Playing: FBI investigates alleged bomb threats at Jewish community centers

Now Playing: 4 Americans killed in Australian charter plane crash

Now Playing: Severe storm slams San Antonio, thousands without power

Now Playing: California braces for more heavy rain

Now Playing: Trump calls out media at Florida campaign rally

Now Playing: Trump sparks confusion, backlash with comments about Sweden

Now Playing: Trump slams the media, searches for new national security adviser

Now Playing: Newly released video shows deadly attack on Kim Jong Nam

Now Playing: Melania Trump steps into spotlight with first public speech as first lady

Now Playing: Angelina Jolie breaks her silence on split from Brad Pitt

Now Playing: Jennifer Grey reveals new behind-the-scenes secret of 'Dirty Dancing'

Now Playing: Lisa Marie Presley files lawsuit to fight for custody of her daughters