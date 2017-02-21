4 Americans killed in Australian charter plane crash

More
Four Americans were among five killed when a plane crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff from Essendon Airport near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said.
2:00 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 Americans killed in Australian charter plane crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45625381,"title":"4 Americans killed in Australian charter plane crash ","duration":"2:00","description":"Four Americans were among five killed when a plane crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff from Essendon Airport near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said.","url":"/GMA/video/americans-killed-australian-charter-plane-crash-45625381","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.