-
Now Playing: President Trump pledges 'easy' health care deal after defeat
-
Now Playing: White House outlook on GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors say former Tenn. teacher planned 'audacious scheme'
-
Now Playing: US may expand electronics ban on flights from Europe
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump travels to Berlin for women's summit
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump in Berlin, White House faces government shutdown
-
Now Playing: North Korea stages 'largest live firing drill' to mark military's 85th anniversary
-
Now Playing: Most Americans support keeping Obamacare, new poll finds
-
Now Playing: Trump hints at border wall compromise to avoid government shutdown
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Sheryl Sandberg on overcoming grief
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry cheer on London Marathon runners
-
Now Playing: Jessica Seinfeld dishes on 'Food Swings'
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner talks about 'The Secrets of My Life'
-
Now Playing: Kobe Bryant discusses 'Dear Basketball' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' on Broadway
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Sandberg opens up about the death of her husband
-
Now Playing: Remembering the 'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran
-
Now Playing: French election heads to runoff with outsider candidates
-
Now Playing: US astronaut blasts into the history books
-
Now Playing: Dashcam shows 4-year-old girl fall from moving bus