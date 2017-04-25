Most Americans support keeping Obamacare, new poll finds

61 percent of Americans want Obamacare to be kept and fixed, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll, as Republicans scramble to fulfill their signature promise to repeal the law.
1:25 | 04/25/17

