Transcript for Luis Fonsi thanks fans for helping 'Despacito' break YouTube records

and the song of the summer, burning up the chart, breaking records, Luis fonsi's "Despacito," the most watched video on YouTube ever. Ever. Ever. I'm supposed to talk now caught up in the song. It's been viewed more than 3 billion times since it came out in January and an amazing accomplishment and Luis sent this message for all his fans. Take a look. Hey, good morning, America. I'm Luis fonsi from Spain here on tour. I am so excited because my video "Despacito" broke the YouTube most viewed video record of all time. This is amazing. Thank you. Thank you for watching it. Thank you for sharing it but most importantly thank you for enjoying it. I can't wait to see you in times square. See you soon. Oh, in times square. Nice message right from Luis and Nick watt joins us from L.A. This is not even including the version with Justin Bieber. This is without Justin Bieber so how does a song like this become such a big hit? Reporter: Michael, if I really knew, I would be kicking back in bora bora counting money right now. No one really knows, but some of the secrets in the "Despacito" sauce, well, there's the Bieber connection that doesn't hurt, Latin music is also having a moment right now and this song has broad international appeal. It's not just speaking to a niche demographic. Over 40 million streamed in Indonesia alone. Musically they say for a viral smash you need an upbeat tempo, a song that triggers an emotion, also unexpected leaps, whatever they are, maybe a heavily repeated note, catchy, got to be what we call these days an earworm that gets into your head and you just cannot get it out. So what causes that earworm and how do we get it out? Well, listen, it's going to happen to all of us 90% of us in a week. It happens when our minds wander. Now, apparently, after you've heard a catchy song if you chew gum immediately afterwards that song will not get stuck in your head. I don't know if I believe that? If you chew gum. Or if you chew gum? Your mind is not wandering, I think that's the logic, also, this is also perhaps ridiculous, listen to that song that's stuck in your head again. Listen to it in its entirety. You know, often it's just like a loop from the song that is tuck in your head. Listen to the whole thing, that will solve it. Maybe that's "despacito"'s secret. Stuck in our head and we'll try to crew it. 3 billion views. Even replaces "I'll see you again" from wiz khalifa and Charlie puth which was number one -- I thought it was the macarena. No. I don't know. Thanks so much. Coming up we were surprised

