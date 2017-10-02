Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Speaks Out

Now to that revealing interview with Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, dannielynn, ten years after her mother's unexpected death and ABC's Deborah Roberts sat down with her and her father to see what life is like now and, deb, you've been covering them and have been one of the few reporters to sit down with them multiple times. In fact, Larry birkhead has invited me to sit down with him for some of the crucial mopes in his life including the parenting of his young daughter. The little girl that Anna Nicole Smith dreamed of but sadly wouldn't have a chance to raise. Today dannielynn is living a quiet life with her dad far away from the spotlight that her famous mother craved. She was one of the first big reality stars, a flamboyant platinum blond former stripper turned model whose life took one dramatic turn after another. This week marks ten years since Anna Nicole Smith's tragic death from an accidental prescription drug overdose. She was just 39. She left behind an infant daughter who after Anna's death was the focus of a paternity scandal. But today if you didn't know you'd never suspect that this carefree 10-year-olds was once at the center of that media firestorm. Look closely and you can spot the resemblance to the mother she doesn't remember. But who so many others can't forget. She will always be Anna Nicole Smith's daughter. How much is she like her mom? I would say she is fearless like her mom. She'll get on any roller coaster you put in front of her. She can work me like her mom used to work people. We could stand next to her and look like twins and the first thing they'll say is Anna Nicole, spitting image of the mother. Reporter: Dannielynn is a classic fifth grader obsessed with Snapchat. Wow, so beautiful. Reporter: Fast food. What's your favorite? French fries. Reporter: Dreams of travel. I want to go to Washington, D.C. So bad. I want to see all the monuments. Reporter: Unlike her mom who relished the spotlight dannielynn is shy though always up for a good time. Today at an indoor amusement mark with cousin Chloe, her dad remains single but ten years after Anna Nicole's death he's beginning a new chapter starting with redecorating. Last time I saw a lot of Anna Nicole stuff. There's no Anna Nicole stuff. Reporter: Yet in dannielynn's room he couldn't part with the colorful clothes her mother bought even before she was pregnant. They weren't all baby clothes. Not really. She was planning way ahead. Thinking way ahead. This was her little outfit from the guess campaign. Reporter: Sharing something special with her mother but it was a one time thing. I've had companies call me since then and ask me for her to model and the answer is no. She doesn't show any interest in it. She wants to be a kid. Reporter: She's a girl scout, owner of a pet lizard and every night there's that pesky homework. Normal moments her father cherishes. What's the big lesson out of Anna's life? Keep things simple. Reporter: Through her artwork dannielynn expresses a connection with the mother she's never known. The 10-year-old's words about her drawing brings her dad to tears. I'll let you read it. I can't read it. Ever since my mother's death a friend of hers said she would send me pretty butterflies so butterflies chase me everywhere and I let the butterfly come out of my pencil and fly on my paper with its wings of love. It's beautiful. So, this is the way she thinks of her mother. Being here with her through beautiful butterflies. It's her dealing with it on her own way at her own pace. I think it takes a strong little girl to write something like that. He's a single parent and Larry is doing his very best to shield his daughter from too much media attention including social media. He's only allowing her to do Snapchat just now. As for that nasty paternity scandal which dannielynn never knew anything about, it happened just after she was born, well, she and her dad believe it or not are very friendly with Howard K. Stern, the man who challenged Larry for paternity. He says once it was all determined, he and Howard joined forces to help raise dannielynn, so everything they could do to try to give this girl just a very calm life. We remember when they were both here some years ago and just very, you know, approachable little girl and very sweet and how Larry how he broke down when you read the letter like that. But people do still want to know about the money that the fortune that she had. And, well, everybody remembers that big court case and so forth. They never got a penny of the estate from J. Howard Marshall, the elderly man she was married to. He says they do well. He has a job. He's a photographer and dabbles in real estate but does not have a huge fortune. He's just trying to make it and obsessed with her pet lizard. Billy Bob Joe Sr. Jr. They live in Kentucky. Oh, wow. She seems so happy and loved. Very, very much loved. The most important. And mostly out of the public glare, that's what's most important I think for him. Okay, but not tonight because you can see Deborah's full report, Anna Nicole smith:beauty lost" on ABC tonight. New clues in the mysterious

