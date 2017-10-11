Apple fixes iPhone 'I' glitch

More
Users who have seen "I" switched out to an "A" and a question mark in a box can now install the latest iOS update to fix the autocorrect glitch.
0:48 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple fixes iPhone 'I' glitch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51060404,"title":"Apple fixes iPhone 'I' glitch","duration":"0:48","description":"Users who have seen \"I\" switched out to an \"A\" and a question mark in a box can now install the latest iOS update to fix the autocorrect glitch.","url":"/GMA/video/apple-fixes-iphone-glitch-51060404","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.