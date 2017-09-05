Transcript for Ashley Graham gets 'very candid' in new book about fat-shaming she faced growing up

She's revealing her private struggle with body shaming she faced in her own home and sharing how she's got that confidence and swag and all that and you can too. Her brand-new book, it is beautiful, "A new model." Ashley, wonderful to see you. Twice in a week. I know. I'm the lucky one. You know how lucky I was in her home state of Nebraska, you haven't lived till you drive in a pickup truck with this woman. We rode around the streets of Lincoln, Nebraska, talking about life. Thank god we survived. I know. Whoo. Man, you're some kind of driver. Beautiful book. Thank you. Beautiful, beautiful book. You really open up about everything. You have been on the covers of all types of magazines including "Vogue." So successful and it just got me when you talked about how you had to overcome some struggles and some challenges. Beginning with your father even. Yeah. Saying some things about you. Yeah, I get very candid in the book because I really believe that parents need to know that they are shaping the future of their children. Words have power. The things that you say to yourself as a parent, the things that you say maybe even just one time to your children, they take it and they take it into their real world and into their life and beyond and I wanted to get candid because I want to be a better parent than what I had, even though my mom was absolutely amazing. Her and I are still best friends to this day. I still -- I think that the next generation should always be better and better so that's why I wanted to share my story. What advice do you give to parents to help their children with self-esteem. One thing my mother did and learned later she never looked in the Muir enand aid I'm owe fat or ugly or I need to go on a diet and projecting that on to yourself is only going to make your son or daughter think of that. So just say I look really good today and moving on they're like, oh, maybe I need to say that to myself. I love that about yourself. I follow you on Instagram and so upbeat and you take on people because even as successful as you are and outspoken as you are wanting for all in speaking about all types of shapes and embracing who we are, how do you deal with those people who still come after you? You know, at this point they just roll off my shoulders. But I'm really thinking about the women that are reading that and taking it as if it's being told to themselves. I love blocking people. I am not afraid of blocking. And also I'm taking it still as an opportunity to talk more about bodies and about the things that people have called imperfections. My job here is not done until people just stop judging you because of the number inside your pants because of just because of the class that you're in because it's beyond size. It goes into race, it goes into class, it goes into age and I think it's so important. I know. I love some of your chapters like put the Snickers down. Put the Snickers down. Let's deal with life and stop looking for excuses. I had an agent that told me you're getting too heavy, girl. You got to put the Snickers down. Oh come on. Every time I see a Snickers, the face goes and I'm like, do I have the Snickers or don't I have the Snickers? And I talk about in the book how I still have the Snickers. But it's so amazing is that you worked so hard and you're so inclusive in your thinking then there's some people that say, you're too thin. Right. You're trying to make yourself look thinner. All this. But you give great advice whether you're a model or not there are certain ways you can angle yourself to look -- As a professional selfie taker, I know my angles. And I know how to look 20 pounds heavier and 20 pounds lighter and if, you know, Instagram wants to tell me that I've lost weight and I lost 60 pounds in one week, then, damn, I look good. We've got ten seconds left. Okay. What's on your vision board? What's now on it. Ashley graham show, a clotng line, cool clothing line for curvy girl, I'm excited so the vision board up now took two years so I'm excited to what what happens. Who knows what will happen next. Yes. Tell that cute hubby of yours I said hey. I will. He'll say hey back. Almost didn't go out on that second date. Look at you now. Got to read the book. "A new model: What confidence, beauty & power really look

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.