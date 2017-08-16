Transcript for Author DeVon Franklin discusses how stress affects our minds

Y'all, get ready for this. Time for our stress buster series and this morning it's all about how to protect your mind and spirit when you're stressed. Spiritual life coach author of "The Hollywood commandments" please give it up, Devon Franklin is here. We need this. Come on. You're a producer, you're the spiritual life coach. You're an author. I mean on the outside it would look like you have a stressful life so how are you able to not negatively affect your spirit We talk about financial management. We talk about weight management but we never talk about stress manage. I'm suppressed just like everybody else but what I learned to do is effective manage stress by understand not all stress is created equal. You have to know the difference between external stressors that can be used for your strength and internal stressors you can put a process around to alleviate. Over to the board with those shiny shoes. I had to come correct. But you did talk about the external and the internal and they are different of the let's start with the external first. Those are the ones we don't have two ole. External stressors whether work or trauma or traffic or job loss, these are things that are out of our control. So the way to deal with external stressors is stop trying to control the uncontrollable. You have to flip this. You have to turn a stress into a strength. So, for example, traffic, you're in traffic. You're getting frustrated. You can't control the traffic. But you can control how you respond to it. So you got to sit there in traffic. Okay, what's the Ben hit that traffic is bringing me? Patience. So patience will help me in the job. Patience will help me at home with my spouse or with the kids so now I flipped it and turned a stress into the strength. So when you go to the gym, right. You got to lift those weights, okay. The weight, the stress of the weight helps make you stronger and using external stressors in the same way can help make you stronger. Okay, so, everybody, do me a favor. Here's your mantra say my stress is making me stronger. [ Chanting "My stress is making me stronger"] Right on. I've often said optimism is a muscle that gets stronger with use. Very similar. These are the ones that get us. Yes. The internal stressors, fear, worry, self-doubt, negative self-talk. The way to alleviate these stressors, these are within our control. It's all about the mind. You got to get control of your mind. Here are three ways to do it. One you got to do daily after fir makes like your spiritual vitamins and affirm possley who you are and what's going to happen in the day. When your energy gets low you pop an affirmation. Two you got to do prayer and meditation. When you get up clear your mind, clear your spirit. Get ready for the day. Really important. And the third thing, you have to turn your fears into your to do list. What? The things that you're afraid of, you write it down and now you know your plan of attack. I love that. I love that. I'm telling you. There it is. Fist bump. There it is. Blow it up. Julia has a question for you. Yes. Hi, I've been a school psychologist for 20 years. In two weeks I'm working at a new school. What do you have in terms of advice? Congratulations on the new job. That's a great thing. Thank you. So because you have the new job it means you're qualified. Your fears are trying to tell you you're incapable but I need you to have more confidence in your qualifications. Here's your mantra. You got to say I have got this. I've got this. Believe it. Believe it. When you step in the office you have to say I've got this. Everybody help Julia out and say I've got this. What that does is gives you more faith and more confidence in your capability and that helps you hit your fear head on because your fear is trying to say you're incapable. You're capable, qualified and you're confident. The combination of these three things will make you and anyone else starting a new job unstoppable. Great. Come on, Julia. You've got this. Oh.

