Transcript for Author dying of cancer writes moving dating profile for her husband of 26 years

Many have been touched by this. An incredible story so many are sharing. A woman facing the end of her life writing an unforgettable and loving dating profile for herb own husband in "The new York Times" in this is a story that will tug on the heart strings. Amy Krouse Rosenthal writes that she only has days left to live and wants to find the perfect match for the husband that she will leave behind. This is a stunning article. It's heartfelt. It's frank and at times it's even funny. When I think of your father here's what I think of. Reporter: It's heartbreaking love story that's going viral. Love you. Best-selling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal pevening an emotionally charged article in "The New York Times" reflecting on 26 years of marriage as she facing the end of her life. The essay titled "You may want to marry my husband" explaining with love and humor that Amy who has been battling ovarian cancer since 2015 wants to leave her adoring spouse Jason in loving hands. Writing I've never been on tinder, bumble or eharmony but I'm going to create a general profile for Jason based on my experience of co-existing in the same house with him for like 9 R 490 days. Amy is one of the most generous and kind people I have ever met. She did it as the ultimate gift. Amy affectionately sums up the father of her three grown children with the details you would find on a dating site. He is 5'10", 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes. A sharp dresser, enjoys keeping in shape and loves listening to live music. ??? ??? every moment. Reporter: But the profile quickly becoming one final love letter to Jason. I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years I was planning on at least another 26 together. I knew the first time I met my husband that he was the one. Reporter: Amy even gave a Ted talk in 2010 where she talked about their fairy tale relationship. We met in July. We were engaged in November. Reporter: While Amy says she wishes she had more final with Jason and her kids she writes the most genuine gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason and another love story begins. Words that her husband tells ABC news left him shocked at the beauty, slightly surprised and, of course, emotionally ripped apart. And her husband also told us that I do not have the same aptitude for the written word but if I did I can assure you my tale would be about the most epic love story, ours, guys, this story is resonating with so many people. It's already been shared thousands of times. I remember the moment I saw it online. You go straight through it and you can't move afterwards. And she has this incredibly generous thing. She writes all thee details about him and leaves this blank space in the column for the story that he'll write with his new love. It's incredible. Just the gamut of emotion when you read through that and the power of love. Thinking about both of them and wishing them both the best. That is great, Jesse, thank you. Thanks for sharing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.