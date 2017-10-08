Transcript for How to avoid hidden 'resort fees'

We are back now with our big board breaking down hotel bills that so many of us when we book a room based on a certain rate we get a bill that's a little more than we expected. Many are increasingly charging resort fees from housekeeping to gym access, but now consumers are starting to fight back and T.J. Holmes is here with the details on these resort fees. So what's going on here? You look at your bill and think you're paying 150 bucks and next thing you'repaying $200. You see the 150 a night and there's another $30 a night resort fee so end up 180 a night. The resort fee is essentially a fee to have access to things at the hotel. So they have a gym at the hotel. You don't plan on using it, that's in your resort fee, a pool, you didn't even bring your trunks, resort fee. Internet access, you don't even have your iPad with you. You don't even know anybody in town -- So bitter about the resort fee. Well, look, but it's an extra fee that you don't plan on but it really does hike the price of your -- Those are all things I expect when I pull up and pay for internet half the time anyway. How common are these fees and what does the industry a. They've been around a while but now starting to see more and more. By one industry estimate a thousand plus hotels are charging the fee in New York, San Francisco, L.A., up 70% in the last six months. Can go up to $125 a day and the hotels display a breakdown of these fees. It's up to you to make sure of what you're getting essentially saying, hey, we tell you they're there. It's on you to identify. Check your bill, maybe ask before you actually book it, is there a resort fee? Always bring your trunks and your bathing suit is the lesson here. Thanks, T.J.

