'Bachelor in Paradise' season premiere reveals tension on the set

More
Plus, Chris Harrison dishes on what fans can expect in the upcoming season.
2:36 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Bachelor in Paradise' season premiere reveals tension on the set
Good morning, I'm Cindy Fitzgibbon. Cloudy skies, muggy, 72 in Boston, showers exiting the new Hampshire seacoast. Another batch on the cape, a lot of clouds and just the chance of a spot shower this afternoon, much of the day is dry, and 70s the best we do today, sun, 80s

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49219667,"title":"'Bachelor in Paradise' season premiere reveals tension on the set ","duration":"2:36","description":"Plus, Chris Harrison dishes on what fans can expect in the upcoming season.","url":"/GMA/video/bachelor-paradise-season-premiere-reveals-tension-set-49219667","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.