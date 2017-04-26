Ex-'Bachelor' star arrested for fleeing scene of deadly accident

More
Chris Soules, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which he allegedly slammed into a tractor, killing its driver, officials said.
4:25 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-'Bachelor' star arrested for fleeing scene of deadly accident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47025157,"title":"Ex-'Bachelor' star arrested for fleeing scene of deadly accident","duration":"4:25","description":"Chris Soules, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which he allegedly slammed into a tractor, killing its driver, officials said.","url":"/GMA/video/bachelor-star-arrested-fleeing-scene-deadly-accident-47025157","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.