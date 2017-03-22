Transcript for Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is freezing her eggs

opening up about hi big decision. Freezing her eggs saying she wants to take control of her feature and ABC's Diane Macedo is here with more. Good morning, Diane. Good morning to you all. So, this announcement immediately triggered speculation, is there something wrong with Kaitlyn's health. Is there something wrong with their relationship? Well, now Kaitlyn tells us nothing could be Furer from the truth and shedding light on why so many women are suddenly freezing their eggs. I can't wait to make a lifetime of memories with you. Kaitlyn bristowe may have found her fiance on season 11 of "The bachelorette" but marriage and kids might have to wait. I think a lot of women feel pressure to have kids especially when you get engaged and when is the wedding and babies and I don't want that pressure. Reporter: The 31-year-old announced on Twitter she's choosing to freeze her eggs saying I'm taking control of my future. This puts my mind at ease for when I'm ready. This is kind of a backup plan for us and for us to feel comfortable. It's kind of like insurance. Reporter: Her fiance SHAWN booth by her side posted this picture of her napping after the procedu procedure. His role was crucial. I don't know what I would have done without you. Thanks, babe. Reporter: Bristowe is one of a growing list. Some of her co-stars have done it, Olivia Munn and Joanna Krupa too. Women choosing to freeze their eggs has increased from under 500 in 2009 to nearly 4,000 in 2013. Freezing eggs is something they can do for themselves right now that will actually open up their options for the future. It's a very empowering process for women to go through. Reporter: While they haven't set a wedding date they say this is an investment in their future together and their future children. Even if they're still deciding exactly how many they want. Yeah. We always say we want to have probably five, but we'll talk after we have one. Yeah, that's what we say every time. Reporter: Now Kaitlyn said is wasn't an easy process. May not be for everyone but for her it was worth it for the peace of mind and she will definitely need that peace of mind. They're thinking of having up to eight children. What? Yeah. Eight kids. I'm the emoji with the big eyes right now. Though SHAWN did say let's have the one and renegotiate that whole deal. Best of luck to both of them. Coming up, nonna knows test. Putting the Italian grandmothers

