'The Bachelorette' preview: Lee and Kenny face off

Contestants Kenny King and Lee Garrett battle for a rose from Rachel Lindsay in a heated two-on-one date.
0:39 | 06/26/17

Transcript for 'The Bachelorette' preview: Lee and Kenny face off
When I felt like it was situation I was a dead issue. Apparently is and I damage to Palestinian nine Dan well here's how it's not gently and he you know that I talk to reach. Please prayers again please leave because you don't let you know even how to listen everything on a shuttle right now and I'll stop talking Lee is his own worst enemy and Paul Sullivan to hold. If you were just say hey my bad news and walk away nine and was an issue that people haven't house would be resolved they are pointing very aggressively. Apparently Rachel thinks I'm some of Craxi. I was just being told now and listening now I'm talking to you before a virtual my friend you're a stack of bleeding mosque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

