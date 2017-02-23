Transcript for A look back at the Oscar nominees before they were stars

This is a lot of fun. Throwback Thursday. We go back to the early days of some of the nominees before they were stars and the first one is a nominee for best supporting actor, this year, let's see if you can guess. What makes you think they're more explosive? You heard that man. They're numbered. He would know if there were any more down there. There was an extra one. Joey found it someplace. Was there a timer on it with a kind of switch. Yes, just like the ones in the boat. You guys know? Jeff bridges. I did not know. I didn't know. He was with his father too. Lloyd bridges. With his father. He does look -- kind of exactly the same. Those great eyes. The next one, best actress nominee this year. ??? Yeah, yeah, yeah. ??? Why should we lose it ??? Is it Natalie portman. No way. Just at the end you could tell. Wow. A long time too. That was air recycling psa. Another best supporting actress nominee and this is a 2003 commercial. Corn bisque or corn chowder. Franks or -- What'll it be -- Sweet onion teriyaki. That is so funny. Octavia Spencer. Not that long ago. My goodness. So good in that movie. Amazing job. That commercial, what do you think? She was. Sock. I didn't even know this move "Remember the titans." Denzel Washington. We know he's nominated but there's another nominee in that movie, as well. Ber. Ta, no, huh. Until that time we go to three a day practices. You continue to ignore each other we'll go to four a day practices. Wow. He's guy number three. You know what, he's dancing in "La la land." Ryan gosling. What? Oh, my gosh. There he is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.