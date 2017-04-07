Transcript for Backstage at the 'Dancing With the Stars' tour

All right. My behind the scenes visit now with the "Dancing with the stars" tour. I got to reunite with some of my favorite people on Earth and favorite dance moves so let's see how the big return to the stage went. Announcer: Live from Hollywood, this is "Dancing with the stars." Reporter: Actually live from the city near you, it's the "Dancing with the stars" tour. Season 24 mirror ball champions Rashad Jennings and Emma slater hit the road visiting 43 city as long with your favorite pros and we got to go backstage right before their show at the mayo performing arts center in morristown, New Jersey. Meet the people that voted for you week one and been rooting for you the entire time and to see them face-to-face, give them hugs, perform in front of them is great. Worst part -- maybe not worse but the part you're about to do -- Sleeping with Abo ten other people within a six-foot radius. I snore. I would be so nervous. He has to have the bottom bunk because he is too tall and rolls out. I'm going to be dancing and thought I should go for a big fall then I thought, wait, sort of did already. I beat you to it. It was like in full -- Positively the most epic moment I've had on stage. Fake ginger fall. No. That would be good for TV. Yeah, yeah. Three, two, one. All: Ginger falls. Reporter: An on-stage cameo. One, two, three, four. Okay. ??? That's it. Before the show starts, a visit to the dressing room. Are you enjoying your makeup. Yes, we are here trying to get ready for the show. Give the people what they came to see. Now it's time to dance. ??? What you say, you love me. ??? All of the time ??? ??? dance just a little bit longer ??? ??? oo please dance say that you will say that you will ??? They are pros for a reason. I was so sore after that but it felt good. We only rehearsed that three times I was sweating my booty off. "Dancing with the stars" summer nights runs through August 19th

