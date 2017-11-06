Transcript for Backstreet Boys extend Los Vegas residency through February 2018

prevent bleeding gums. All right, time for "Pop news." As promised, Adrienne is back. Yes. Okay, wait for this. All right. The backstreet boys are -- you see the excitement. Planet Hollywood and fans want it that way. ??? Tell me why ??? okay, let me stop. The group announce need on Twitter 15 new shows -- She can sing. I don't want to let that pass unremarked. She can actually sing. He can sing. These lucky fans probably sing way more backstreet songs than I do getting a concert for their birthday. Take a look. We wanted to do something super special to announce our 15 new Vegas dates. Looks like we're going back to Vegas, baby. We're going to Vegas. The backstreet boys, oh, my god. I'm shaking. I'm shaking. We're going! I love the excitement. 15 backstreet fans whose birthdays fall during the larger than life tour get the vip treatment including preshow pear and meet the band. Additional dates start November 8th through February 17th, 2018. That is awesome. Go, come on. Moving on "The godfather" is topping "Empire" magazine's greatest movies. It's very clear the classics reign supreme. Perry white says it's fantastic to see "The godfather" continue to elicit such affection from movie lovers. It includes "The empire strikes back" starring Harrison Ford and Carrie fisher following close behind is "The dark knight" featuring heath ledger as the joker and Chris bail as Batman. Rounding out the top five, shawshank redemption and "Pulp fiction." You can sing but Marciano can do a godfather imitation. This looks like an offer I can refuse. "Godfather 2." There are those who argue it's better than "The godfather." 2 definitely. Really? But Etter take it up with "Empire." Any time I'm clicking around I will always stop for it. These are the best movie snacks whether seeing "Godfather 1" or 2, get cheetos and Ripley's believe it or not, the cheetos remunicipal see including a diorama. I was absent for this photo shoot when they built you so I wore my cheeto colored jacket. In solidarity. What do you think? Bizarre. That's incredible. Wait. Cheeto hair. Are we edible. Yes. The brand is also putting on their second annual snack challenge encouraging people to submit a flaming hot cheeto shape. The most unique figure, you're not supposed to just eat them but find something cool in the bowl. All going to be announced after August 6th. The winner gets $150,000. Nope, mine. Share. We got to eat cheetos. It's just the right breakfast food today. Okay, last but certainly not least the season premiere of "$100,000 pyramid" kicking off with Michael Strahan as host, in the hot seat Leslie Jones pressured to come up with the goods to describe things you can cut. Not a cut but -- Glass. Your mom had it when you was born. Umbilical cord. Yes. Okay. Her opponent, L.L. Cool J, watch "$100,000" pyramid. Show stra some love. Watch that show. George will go one-on-one with former U.S. Attorney preet bharara on "This week with George Stephanopoulos." Happy Sunday, everybody. Happy cheeto day. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.