Transcript for Baltimore Orioles star targeted with racial abuse at Fenway Park

What got a special question. Bob are big board ESPN's Stephen A Smith is here with us and Jessica Mendoza. Is there the mother ship. And Bristol Connecticut good to have you both here let's start without disturbing incidents at Fenway Baltimore oils all star center fielder Adam Jones a target of racial abuse. During a game against the Red Sox on Monday Jones saying the crowd taunted him. Would racial slurs even threw a bag of peanuts at him the Red Sox issued a quick public apology calling it. Inexcusable behavior Boston's mayor tweeted that what happened was on acceptable and then when he stepped up to the plate last night. Jessica. Standing ovation I mean that the Boston's strong they came out that shows that the support that they're not putting up with that. We've heard about the apologies Jessica but it did nothing done to discourage fans from that behavior we expect that that that may experience on Monday. Robin no I mean if it's definitely not and I think if anything it's. It's getting worse because it's a bigger society problem even Adam Jones said his health in a twelve year career he's never. Dell first anything that was being screamed at him. Thrown at him. In that game and when you think about what players are dealing with an and the fact that it's even punishable by just a removal from the in the ballpark I think that things need to get more serious but what I do appreciate you mention that ovation I appreciate the fact that other players are now speaking out because Robin. That wasn't happening before immune didn't you bets before the game he sent out tweet saying hey. You know what by the way I'm black too let's get a standing ovation when Adam Jones walks up the baton he's the one helped triggered that standing ovation. I certainly don't take that did doing enough but at the same time it's not like me in you've got to ask yourself how much can they do you Major League Baseball you the place you smoke out. The mayor of all of the lost and the governor for Massachusetts they all spoke out and obviously you have fans this is way he really can give. Very very distinct if you fame. You're behind them you're in front of them you know what a particular hecklers do when you called them out you make sure you highlight. And you make sure you point out this is them this is not us that's what the fans would do when the Boston last night when he gave Adam Jones that applause they would say an excuse me we applaud youthful call them out because that was him that wasn't us in when not like data we all know that Boston as a city Elise historically has had that kind of reputation with some African American plays as CC sabathia pointed out and others put in the and you can't look at one individual and team in the tires sit in this city. Did its job opt lauding Adam Jones yesterday highlighted in reality show. You know Dusty Baker city infant didn't surprise him doesn't deprive them and it showed how much further before have to go we seem to be part of a bigger it is problem and Tom we're gonna move onto another thing that happened. About Nick's save it. Got a new contract and I think he needs a bigger while everybody Alabama hit Cote scored a massive raids. Trying to contract extension that will net him over eleven million dollars to see them making them not only. The highest paid college coach but one of the nation's highest paid public employee in. And Stephen how do you feel sort of college coach football called me the highest paid public employee in the country I have no problem with that whatsoever a matter of fact I think Nick Saban is underpaid let me be very very clear it's about the revenue you generate is not what about people sitting on the silence say oh my lord he got eleven million dollars excuse me he boarded over a 104 million dollars that budget of four million dollars with a coming in annually before Nick Saban arrived if you're generating that kind of money for the institution. And on top that all of the institution is benefiting the student body is benefiting television ratings of warming up and everything like that I'm sorry eleven million dollars in an age where we have athletes getting ninth figure salaries. I don't wanna hear I. I have no problem. Yeah demeanor may hold more yeah. Okay talk about generating did talk about generating revenue and the play isn't generating yeah. Yes some very good revenue until a players are getting paid them an afterlife if anyone's gonna get paid right now I'm me let's look at college board's post for that means there anyone that means more to a program. Then mix they've been to the university Alabama until players and that's a whole another topic right yes it may be getting paid then yes Nick Saban didn't write the check. What what I was getting rid the sick the question was about the goats nobody's at the players don't deserve to be paid but don't tell me Nick Saban doesn't deserve you didn't place it does doesn't it got it absolutely. Yes that's got in way that's okay the once in general regularly write a cannot deduct gifts to Iraq definitely. It's unanimous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.