Transcript for The best can't-miss attractions in the Dominican Republic

afternoon. Rob, you got your water aerobics in. What's next? I know you wanted to be down here. We moved the party to the beach and got my friends here. Secrets resort and spa and not just the folks enjoying this fabulous resort but some of the people at work here. Dancers, merengue dancers, this place is spectacular. I got to enjoy everything on the resort and relax, be active and get to explore adventures in the local area in the Dominican Republic. It's a lot of fun. You got to have a look. White sand, palm trees and the crystal clear caribbean sea. Welcome to secrets resort and spa in the Dominican Republic. It's an adults only paradise for beachgoers looking to relax and our sponsor, secrets has it all. Luxurious accommodations, infinity pools and gourmet dining. En tried my hand as making a breakfast crepe. Right in the middle. Pineapple. Pretty. That is a crepe. As far as this particular resort what separates it from some of the other ones that you run? I think that the location, within the development, it's not just the beach but right next to the golf course, the fact that it's gated and so private and very relaxing. The activities here endless. First up yoga in the sand. Later some beach soccer. Yes. Reporter: And then I hit the turquoise blue water. All inclusive and believe one step above. Five minutes away is a place called scape park where we'll have ourselves an outdoor adventure. I meet up with angel and new friends for a trek through the jungle. Wow. This is cool. Then we Hett underground. This cave is literally a million years old. You've got to be kidding me. Reporter: The animals here are fascinating and kind of scary. What did you eat yesterday? Albino burmese python. I'm ready to take it off. Last stop a hidden spring. You're not going to find water more turquoise than this. Now back to secrets. It's time to relax. That's what I'm talking about. That's what I'm talking about. Boy, we're not done yet here. In the Dominican Republic, we're going to be giving away a trip in just a few minutes and I was promised a dance lesson. A dance lesson. Okay. I need lessons, that's for sure. Ginger, back to you. Wish you were here. We're having a great time. We all wish we were with you. You deserve it. You've done a lot of tough assignments so you're getting paid back now.

