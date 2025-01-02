All of those who were injured are between the ages of 16 and 20, the NYPD said.

10 injured in shooting outside Queens music venue, suspects at large, NYPD says

Ten people were shot after several men opened fire at a group of people waiting outside of a music venue in Queens, New York, the New York Police Department said in a press conference early on Thursday.

Officers received reports of several people shot at an event space in Queens at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday evening, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said.

Ninety people were inside the building, which was at capacity, Rivera said. There was a line of about 15 people waiting outside to enter the space when three to four males approached and opened fire.

Members of the New York Police Department discuss a shooting in Queens, New York, at a press conference on Jan. 2, 2025. NYPD

Ten people were shot, all between the ages of 16 and 20, Rivera said. Six of injured are female and four are male, he said. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe that at least 30 shots were fired in the direction of the group.

The male suspects fled on foot and drove away in a sedan with out of state plates, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was gang related. This was not a terrorist attack, Rivera said.