Transcript for The best moments from the ESPY awards

More now on the espys honoring America's top athletes so let's go back to T.J. Holmes backstage and on the red carpet with the biggest stars. Hey, T.J. Reporter: Good morning again to you, robach. You heard George say it last hour, the espys is actually the oscars for athletes. They don't get several award shows like the actors and musicians so this is their one opportunity so backstage and red carpet they are having a good time and you learn a lot when you talk to them including did you know that Michael Phelps, his biggest espys win was actually ten years ago. When the greatest athletes in the world take on a red carpet, you never know what's going to happen. I'm kind of busy tonight but do you need somebody to walk behind you to hold that. It might help me out if you're willing to. Reporter: David Ross gave us a taste of his "Dancing with the stars" perfected moves. No, don't make me show you my moves yet. Reporter: Before doing a magic Mike victory dance. Accepting the espy for best moment alongside Chicago cubs die-hard fan Bill Murray and Nick Offerman. Slamming it. It's slamming it down. Not easy. It's slam, pull, pull and then you smack and give the ladies a little hip thrust. Reporter: While the espys celebrated its 25th year. Michael Phelps had his own anniversary to recognize. Today is my wife's birthday and we meet her ten years ago and it's the most amazing thing in the world. Reporter: Nobody has a story or night like you all. You met here. This is your ten-year anniversary of meeting. Yeah. What were the circumstances? I was working. So I was assigned to Michael. Asigned to him. And now look. She didn't want to deal with me. No, I really didn't. I wanted a better athlete. Makes me feel great if we hit it off, though so ten years up and down and having fun and boomer now and we're here. Reporter: Despite a sea of towering athletes there was no missing this guy. Now, did you pick out the getup. That's pretty fly tonight, my man? Me and my mom and my dad. This young man is what never give up is all about. Saints superfan and honor teammate jarrius Robertson taking home the Jimmy V perseverance award presented by his friend John Cena. What about having him up will. He's my muscle. He inspires me. He always lose at the beginning but comes back. I heard you make a plea for a new contract. Did I hear that right. Hey, Mickey, you got to talk about the contract I need to get again. What are you expecting? I don't know. What are you expecting to hear? Let us know how it goes. See you brother. All right. And the Mickey he's referring to is the general manager of the saints. He's expecting a call from you guys and one update on Michael Fenn Phelps and his son. He 51 and in the pool and, of course, swimming at the espys soon I'm sure in a few years but floating on his back and wants you to know that doing that on his own at 1 so expect him somewhere down the road possibly on the red carpet. Maybe he can be the better athlete than Michael Phelps that his wife was hoping for. 21 gold medals. Tom Brady, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.