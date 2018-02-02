Transcript for The best touchdown dances of the season

We're still counting down to the super bowl and back out to Minneapolis, T.J. Is there with a special guest. Yeah, special guest. I got a super bowl winning guest here. Mr. Russell Wilson. Of the Seattle Seahawks. Pleasure. Of course, you're actually here in town on behalf of Microsoft surface. Yes. Create change program and you would like to be on behalf of the Seahawks. Right. I've been fortunate to go to two super bowl, win one of them and to be here is always a good thing. But I'd rather be playing. That's for sure. I guess you could guess ha. I know you have a couple of questions for him. Make a prediction? Yeah, it's going to be a good game. First of all when you think about the eagles we were we were able to play them. They got a good defense with a great rush. So they're a really good football team. I can't bet against Tom Brady. I like winning and there's no better winner than Tom Brady so I think -- Okay. So there's so much attention on the qbs. It's hard saying this sitting next to Michael Strahan because he thinks differently and thinks it's more about defense. We gave the quarterbacks a lot of attention. Gave attention. What is it about being the qb and the responsibilities that both of those have? Both quarterbacks. Well, it's a tough, tough task. A lot of preparation but these guys are ready. I know Nick Foles, we're in the same class together and works really hard. He'll be prepared and then obviously Tom Brady, you know, he's the greatest champion in our game and he's always prepared so it's a tough challenge, though. Every -- one of the biggest thin ignoring the distractions and just focusing on football. And you guys, you know, Amy and I have been sitting here wondering something. Dancing, we were sitting here worried about the super bowl dances and have seen dances throughout the season. The super bowl is special. What kind of dances do you think we're going to see on the feel on supplement when someone scores? You're going to see some guys being georging on down. It's going to be fun. I foe we got fans here that are ready to dance too. So I don't know. We'll have to see. T.J., what about you? You know it. So guys have been having fun with the touchdown dances. I don't know if you're much of a dancer but the eagles have been having a good time. The patriots not so much and they're scared Belichick won't like it but right now we have eagles fans and we have patriots fans. And we're going to let them have a little dance-off right now. Let's do it. Pie patriots group is here and my eagles group is here. You ready? You ready? Hit the music. ??? Oh sometimes I got a good feeling ??? ??? I get a feeling that I never did feel before no no I get a good feeling ??? Now, we're going to have to pick a winner here, guys. We got to pick a winner and our winner is going to actually go home with prizes. But I don't know. I have to pick here. Unless you want to. It's tough, but, patriots, you got five and the eagles ain't used to winning a lot so I'm going to give it to the eagles. Hey. They didn't even care that I think an insult in there. You'll get tickets to the super bowl experience today for winning which -- Not the super bowl. They can check out our Microsoft website. Good seeing you. Strahan, good seeing you. Hey, you too, T.J., thank you so much. What did you say, tickets to the experience. Yeah, he said super bowl experience, not the super bowl.

