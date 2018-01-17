Transcript for Betty White celebrates her 96th birthday

And as always great to have a little "Pop news." I love what you're doing -- is that a necklace. Yeah, I'm trying to class up the joint. You're always classy. Keep it classy. I'll try, robin. Very happy birthday to aery golden girl, Betty white, everybody. Turns 96 years young today. Beautiful Betty has spent 75 years in the biz as we say. She credits her longevity to her love of pets, hot dogs and vodka. My kind of gal. That's right. She tells "Parade" magaz know it sounds corny but I try to he have the funny side, I get bored with people who complain. Such a waste of time. We couldn't agree more, Betty. Betty does say she has one more big item on her bucket list. She still hasn't met her crush, robin Redford, are you listening? I think we should make that happen right here on "Gma." Skype. There we go. Done. So, everybody, happy birthday, Betty white. She's the best. She is. Can we make that happen, that love connection? More congratulations this time for the west family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye west have welcomed their third child into the world. The couple thanked their surrogate for carrying their baby girl. There it is. She's here. No pictures, no details on the name. We do know that 4-year-old north and 2-year-old saint are said to be very excited about having a little sister. Congratulations are in order there, as well. Yes. This is funny. I don't know if you saw this, George. Senator orrin hatch going viral during the contentious hearings about -- go on. There you go about immigration on capitol hill and here's why. Watch this as he tries to remove his glasses except, oops, senator hatch, you're not wearing glasses. His staff teased him tweeting, oh, you mean his invisible glasses from warby parker? They're new. You've probably never heard of them. So I'm glad he can laugh over that. How about you, George? Where are they? Are you actually wearing them? I do admit the. It's happened. Many believe that a type a personality that they have T best chance of success in life but a new book is argue that the world has changed and it's type R, people, who will flourish the most and feel most satisfied with their hard work. "R" standing for resiliency able to turn a less than ideal situation into a constructive or positive opportunity. Mother/daughter co-authors, ama and Stephanie Marsden write people who apt or welcome change, failure, disruption emerge in better shape than they were before, so if life throws you guys a curveball those that come on top, see the challenge as a chance to get smarter, stronger and something that could eventually be more personally gratifying. Cheers to type Rs That's a great pep talk this morning. Who is a type R? My name is robin Renee Roberts. I got triple Rs. You certainly are a type R. I love that. Cheers to you, by the way, that was a great "Pop news."

