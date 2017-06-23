Transcript for Bill Cosby juror says 2nd trial would be a 'waste of money'

Turn now to Bill Cosby back in the headlines this morning. His spokesperson saying Cosby plans to hold a series of town hall meetings to educate people about sexual assault as a juror in his trial now speaks out and ABC's linsey Davis has the details. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, David. The jurors that we have heard from describe a grueling process in a tiny room and now the Cosby camp is suggesting that the duration and location of deliberations may have actually worked against the comedian. Reporter: This morning one of the jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is speaking out saying there's no need for a second trial. It would be a waste of money because the man has already suffered the loss of his career and earnings over the past 11 years. It's done. It's settled. Thank you. Reporter: The jurors spoke to ABC's Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE on the condition of anonymity. He wouldn't say how he voted during deliberations, but did say he questioned how the trial was affecting the 79-year-old's health. I wondered if he was going to be able to finish because he looked really weathered. Reporter: The juror also seemed to question the woman at the center of the case, Andrea constand, who testified during the six-day trial that Cosby gave her a drug that rendered her incapable of stopping his alleged assault describing her as well-coached. I don't doubt what she said happened. But she asked for an apology and he gave her two apologies, and she refused any other aid that he offered. Reporter: According to Cosby's rep the comedian is now planning a series of town halls across the country to young people on how to avoid sexual assault charges. Robin. All right, linsey, thank you.

