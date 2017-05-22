Billy Bush says tape of him with Trump brought his daughter to tears

More
The TV host opened up to "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts in his first television interview since the tape's release.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Billy Bush says tape of him with Trump brought his daughter to tears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47551472,"title":"Billy Bush says tape of him with Trump brought his daughter to tears","duration":"3:00","description":"The TV host opened up to \"GMA\" co-anchor Robin Roberts in his first television interview since the tape's release.","url":"/GMA/video/billy-bush-tape-trump-brought-daughter-tears-47551472","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.