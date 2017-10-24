-
Now Playing: Crew members on Jet Blue flights sickened
-
Now Playing: Trouble in the Skies for Jet Blue
-
Now Playing: Bird strike forces flight emergency
-
Now Playing: What to watch in Dodgers vs Astros World Series
-
Now Playing: Target's new e-gift feature allows recipients to swap their presents
-
Now Playing: Comedian Denis Leary: 'We should have a reality show to elect the next president'
-
Now Playing: Snoop Dogg says he 'snoopified' his new reboot of the classic game show 'The Joker's Wild'
-
Now Playing: Youngest member of the 'Manson family' says Charles Manson 'made you feel really special'
-
Now Playing: Billy Joel welcomes new daughter Remy Anne
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts presents ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'
-
Now Playing: Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd open up about their shocking elimination from 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Should you have a sprinkler system in your home?
-
Now Playing: 'Sex and the City' actress says shoot schedule prevented her from having children
-
Now Playing: Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show faces scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Weinstein, O'Reilly sexual misconduct scandals grow
-
Now Playing: Manhunt grows for suspected Florida serial killer
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Corker on Niger, tax reform and Trump
-
Now Playing: New details on Niger ambush that killed 4 US soldiers
-
Now Playing: Wind, reported tornadoes slam the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Pregnant widow of fallen soldier will tell daughter that her father 'died as a hero'