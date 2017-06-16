Transcript for Blimp catches fire, crashes at US Open

Didn't look too good. Now to another incredible image or another incredible images showing a blimp crashing right by the U.S. Open and rescuers rushing this to save the pilot and Alex Perez is on the scene in Wisconsin. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. You know it's hard to ignore a huge blimp in the air so when it started to deflate everyone on the ground here at the U.S. Open knew something was very wrong. This morning, federal investigators working to figure out what caused this advertising blimp to come crashing down exploding into a ball of flames. The aircraft crashing into this field about half a mile from the U.S. Open tournament golf course in Erin hills, Wisconsin, around 11:15 Thursday morning. We have a blimp down. Reporter: Thousands of spectators watching the competition, many finding themselves watching this instead. In disbelief. Oh, there it goes. Saw the whole thing as it's going down and three explosions on the ground and, you know, it was just a terrible feeling all of a sudden. That's the blimp. That's not good. Reporter: On board the pilot, Trevor Thompson and rode the burning blimp to the ground. The patient is out however he is injured. Reporter: Rescue crews pulling him from the wreckage moments before several explosions. I looked up and saw it on fire and I felt sick to my stomach. I had the shakes. I felt terrible for the people inside. We have a 200-pound male patient 40% burns on his back. Reporter: Thompson placed on a stretcher and carried on to a waiting medevac helicopter. And that pilot is in stable condition and expected to be okay. The NTSB is investigating the crash. Michael. All right, thank you, Alex. Glad he's going to be okay after all that. Must be a scary situation.

