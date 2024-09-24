NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis at House hearing

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told lawmakers he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease as he testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee investigating Mississippi's misuse of welfare funds -- a scandal that has tainted the Green Bay Packers legend after his retirement.

At a hearing titled, "Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States' Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind," the former quarterback said state officials "failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse" and then attempted to blame him.

"When this started, I didn't know what TANF was. Now I know TANF is one of the country's most important welfare programs to help people in need," Favre testified.

Former NFL football player Brett Favre testifies before a House Committee on Ways and Means in Washington, Sept. 24, 2024. House TV

Favre, wearing a sportscoat, untucked dress shirt and blue jeans, told the committee he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I also lost an investment in a company that I believe was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's," Favre revealed.

Favre said he is under a gag order that prevents him from discussing the details of the case. He has not been criminally charged but faces a civil lawsuit stemming from his advocacy to state officials to obtain federal TANF funds.

At least $77 million in TANF funds, supposed to be given to poor families, were instead given to rich people, according to a Mississippi state audit, ESPN reported.

"I believe that I got swept up in a civil lawsuit at the instigation of State Auditor shading an ambitious public official who decided he was determined to varnish my reputation to try to advance his own political career," Favre said.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said TANF has been "undermined by rampant waste, fraud, and abuse" -- leaving fewer services for those who really need them.

"But we all know this problem is not limited to Mississippi," Smith said, pointing at California and Michigan as additional examples. "How big a problem is it? What is the rate of improper payments? No one knows, because the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has never reported a rate of improper payment. Together, this lack of federal protections has created the perfect storm for waste, fraud and abuse."

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre participates in a question and answer session at a fundraiser for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP, FILE

Smith explained that Favre's testimony "can help shed additional light on the need to pursue reforms to states' ability to spend TANF."

"We look forward to hearing his insights into how weak federal oversight and self-dealing state officials contributed to Mississippi's case," Smith said. "He saw how embezzlement and mismanagement hurt the people whom welfare is supposed to help. Thank you for coming here and using your name and platform to draw attention to the need for stronger federal safeguards in TANF spending to ensure what happened in Mississippi doesn't happen again."

Lawmakers were expected to press Favre about his efforts to help fund a volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter was a student-athlete, as well as Prevacus, a company developing a concussion drug where Favre had invested substantial capital.

Text messages made public in legal filings show Favre pushed state officials for funding for the volleyball facility during the time his daughter was on the team. The university's athletic foundation received $5 million in TANF funds. Favre donated $1.4 million of his own money to construct the facility, ESPN reported.

"I wanted to help my alma mater and benefit the community," Favre testified. "I had no way of knowing that there was anything wrong with how the state funded the project, especially since it was publicly approved by many state agencies and multiple attorneys, including the attorney general."

Favre was also paid $1.1 million from TANF funds for speeches the state auditor said Favre never made. He paid that money back, but the auditor has demanded he also pay $228,000 in interest, according to ESPN.

"Importantly, I have learned that nobody was or is watching how TANF funds are spent," Favre said. "I urge Congress put down guardrails in place to ensure that what happened in Mississippi doesn't happen again."