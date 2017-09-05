Transcript for Bonner Bolton, Sharna Burgess speak out after 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination

on "Dancing with the stars." The final five couples going head-to-head in an intense showdown. Intense, indeed but bull rider bonner Bolton and his partner our friend sharna burgess unfortunately sent home. We're so glad they flew all night and are here right now in our studio and we welcome you guys. Thanks. This is something that I have for both of you. After a frustrating week of rehearsal, I mean, are you disappointed to be here this morning? I hate to say it like that but are you disappointed to be here this morning. I think it definitely comes with disappointment, everybody wants to go all the way. We're competitors at the end of the day, but also incredibly grateful we made it to the top five of "Dancing with the stars" and how incredibly proud I am of this man. We had no idea we were going to get that far. And yet I think he was inspiring so many people that they just wanted to keep seeing him get out there and do his best. I have to clear the record. That was maybe five minutes of our week they showed. Not our entire week and we have a great working relationship. Every couple that goes through that process has its ups and downs. Absolutely. You got to put all that stuff behind you and keep moving forward and we do a good job of that every week. Yeah, you sure did. Not to mention, to go through what you went through, I mean, paralyzed from the neck down, 1% chance of possibly walking again. And you go and you make the final five. Yes. Pretty impressive. 16 months ago I was -- Yeah. 16 months ago I was laying face up in a hospital bed wondering if, you know, I was ever going 20 walk again. I had 1% to 5% of ever doing that and broke down in tears last night on the plane over just thinking about how far I've come and in the last 16 months and it's really touching for sure. It's truly humbling. It's inspiring for everybody. To see this, as well. Sharna, I have a question for you, you look at bonner, he looks so fit and strong. But do you think that worked against him or you guys because most people forgot a year ago he was in the hospital bed. I think it did work against us. He looks so fit. You don't realize he has a disability. It's not Noah Galloway where you can see the amputations and it's not an Amy Purdy where she has no feet. It's something internally that makes him stiff and does stop him from moving and does not have the ability that other people do and so to compare him to those people is a little unfair. To constantly get the comment, oh, you looked a little stiff. He's part metal in his spine. He's gonna. I have a square metal frame in the main rotator point of my spine in my neck which, you know, for a dancer that's your most important thing, so it makes dancing incredibly hard for me. But what is incredible he's now after eight weeks of dancing with me on "Dancing with the stars" he moving stronger and better with that in his neck and his spine and he feels stronger because of it. I'm so thankful. That's incredible. It's been amazing to find out the range of motion I have, you know, gotten back from all of this and I thank her for pushing me as hard as she has. We're really glad you did it. You were brave. You made a lot of people really happy and we wish you the best. Thank you guys for coming in this morning. Don't miss the "Dancing" semifinals monday:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC.

