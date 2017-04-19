Transcript for New book goes inside Hillary Clinton's failed presidential campaign

We are back now with that explosive new look inside the 2016 election. It's called "Shattered," inside Hillary Clinton's doomed campaign and paints the picture of a big plagued by missed opportunities right from the start and Tom llamas spoke with the authors. The trump team says it was electricity, not electability that mattered most and this book goes inside the Clinton campaign to figure out what prevented that spark for them. This is the night for Donald Trump. He is now going to be the 45th president of the United States. Reporter: The headline that rocked the world and shocked so many. But the news shouldn't have taken the Clinton campaign by surprise. Just months before election day, a longtime Clinton adviser drafted a memo telling the campaign, Donald Trump could win and not to underestimate him in battleground states. This adviser says Donald Trump can win this election. Fact, he says at the top of this memo and as the memo guess on, it says, I would add three or four points to every point you see to trump's numbers. Reporter: That report part of the gripping new book "Shattered" inside Hillary Clinton's doomed campaign. The book outlining even before Clinton launched her 2016 campaign she instructed her I.T. Team to gownload top aides' e-mails from 2008 campaign trying to pinpoint which staffers leaked to media and track down infighting. While batting Bernie Sanders, the authors claim she couldn't get a handle on the new wave sweeping American politics. There's this rise in populism. She's on a plane with one of her close aides and she's basically questioning what is happening in the country? She doesn't quite understand it. Reporter: The book also details how Clinton herself created tension in her campaign by surround herself with rival aides inside and outside of the campaign and some of those closest to her like huma abedin couldn't be honest with the democratic nominee. She had a problem telling Hillary the truth in that she was a gatekeeper for others to get to Hillary Clinton. Reporter: In their campaign autopsy, the writers found that unlike the trump campaign which ran primarily on gut instinct -- I just get the feeling we're going to win in a landslide. Reporter: The Clinton campaign relied heavily on voter data. In some key battleground states that data hurt more than it helped. Even causing a rift between bill Clinton and campaign manager Robby Mook. Her team decided it would be more expensive to try to persuade people who didn't agree with her and spent more time on the people they thought they could turn out. Reporter: But still Clinton's message wasn't resonating with certain voters. Do you think Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton or do you think Hillary Clinton beat herself? I think Hillary Clinton did so many things to damage her own campaign that she was not able to beat a flawed candidate in Donald Trump and a big part of that was not understanding what was going on in the electorate, the same thing Donald Trump and in the primary Bernie Sanders were able to tap in. A play-by-play from election night how Clinton apologized to press Obama for losing and making the call to Donald Trump. She says those words she never thought she would have to say, congratulations, Donald. Again, right after that she called president Obama and said I'm sorry. Robby Mook, we reached out to but did not hear back. The book has just come out and they have not read it but I it may overdramatized. There is a lot of blame to go around. From Hillary to bill, even the staff. Thank you.

