Transcript for Breaking down the benefits of coffee

??? Welcome back, everyone. In today's "Weekend download," the benefits of coffee and joining us is Dr. Jen Ashton. Jen. Do I have to stop drinking my coffee? I love that you're drinking coffee during the coffee segment. For real. We should call it justifying our morning habit. So aside from our morning cup of coffee, there are some benefits to drinking coffee, the caveat, you have to exercise. We heard a lot about the health benefits to coffee. They far outweigh any of the down sides if you will but a recent study out of Brazil looking at cycling and compared a group given 400 milligrams of caffeine in pill form before a 30-minute ride compared to a group that got nothing and there was a significant difference. The requireders who had caffeine performed about 1 1/2 minutes faster. Talk about athletic performance it's conclusively known that caffeine helps that. It seems to be more an endurance exercise however. So if you drink your coffee, maybe a little exercise to go wit. You're drinking it black. I am. You know, listen, I want to tell you how I normally drink it. A lot of half and half with a little coffee but here's the downside. People love their coffee, I drink about four cups a day. Whoa. It's what we put in the coffee that really packs a punch caloriewise. That sugar, that half and half, that creamer can add potentially up to a pound a week. Whoa. So you just have to be cautious. I'm going to try to go black. We'll see how that works -- you want to try it. No, I don't. I have to have milk and sugar in mine. But four cups. Is that not overdoing it. We get up early. I space it out and space around 2:00. If you have problems with sleep you want to shut it down. You don't want to have it at 9:00 at night. Jen, actually I changed my mind. I will have a little coffee. Cheers to you. Cheer, everybody. Coming up, the celebrity who

