British police facing questions about whether they lost track of London Bridge attacker

More
Authorities have confirmed that suspected ringleader Khuram Butt was known to them as a potential threat.
2:49 | 06/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for British police facing questions about whether they lost track of London Bridge attacker

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47858928,"title":"British police facing questions about whether they lost track of London Bridge attacker","duration":"2:49","description":"Authorities have confirmed that suspected ringleader Khuram Butt was known to them as a potential threat.","url":"/GMA/video/british-police-facing-questions-lost-track-london-bridge-47858928","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.