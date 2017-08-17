Transcript for Business leaders break from Trump after Charlottesville

This morning it's not just members of president trump's councils who are breaking with him, business leaders from Facebook, apple and more are now speaking out. Our business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here and, Rebecca, you have more on what happened behind the scenes of this fallout. Reporter: That's right. This is the group that president trump called the biggest and the best mights in the country earlier this year. But now for many months many of these members have felt heavy internal and external pressure to step down. E is a trending quit the council hashtag, charlottesville was the tipping point Tuesday afternoon after the president's press conference. The strategic and policy forum set an emergency call for Wednesday. It lasted about 45 minutes and the group decided in that conversation to disband and I'm told by sources familiar with the conversation they called the white house to convey that message. Moments later president trump tweeted that he had disbanded the group, robin. What does this mean for president trump's relationship with the business world more broadly? Reporter: Well, it appears to be quite damaging. This is bigger than the councils themselves. Silicon valley, tech leaders have been speaking out some directly challenging the president like apple's CEO Tim cook writing overnight I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis and apple is pledging $2 million in donations to organizes fighting hate groups. Mark Zuckerberg says, when someone tries to silence others or attack them based on who they are or what they believe that hurts us all and is unacceptable. Yet, after all this, stocks still managed to end slightly higher if only by a few points. The bottom line for investors, they're following what corporate America has to say and so far, corporate America has delivered a pretty decent report card. Robin. Thank you, Rebecca.

