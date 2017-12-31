Transcript for California man arrested in suspected swatting case that led to an innocent man's death

We start with with what we're learning about suspects swatting case that led to an innocent man's death. A bizarre case. We're learning that the man accuse OFD making the crank call had previously served time for phoning in bomb threats. Marci Gonzalez is on the story from our L.A. Bureau. Marci, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan and Paula, goord morning. Those threats were made to our ABC station in Los Angeles. This morning, the suspect is being held on a fugitive warrant. As the victim's family demands answers. Outside the house where Wichita policepparently shot an innocent man, family and friends gathered. They lost a loved one over a senseless incident. So many things were wrong with this situation from the get go. Reporter: Andrew finch killed by an officer Thursday after 25-year-old Tyler barks arris made an alleged hoax call. They were arguing. I shot him in the head and he's not breathing. Reporter: Police racing to the address. Finding finch standing at the door. Walk this way. Reporter: They tell him to show his Parms he come plies at first. Then drops his hands. An for opened fire. Shooting finch. He was unarmed. My son would not have hurt anyone. Reporter: Police arresting barri is for making that allegedly bow jus call. I want answers. I want answers. Reporter: Police in southern California say sit not the first timebarris made a misleading call. The Los Angeles news station evacuated in 2015. Court records show he was sentenced to more than two years in prison. Now the FBI assisting in the case. Investigators looking into whether a dispute between two online gamers led to the deadly fake call authorities may have had nothing to do with finch. Obviously, people who play games online. Nothing wrong with that. It's totally unacceptable to crank up law enforcement and emergency medical services buzz you're mad at somebody. Reporter: Barris is being held without bail. The officer who fired the shot is on paid administrative lead while the shooting sin vest gated chrks is standard procedure.

