Transcript for Candidates make final push in high-profile Georgia House race

developments out of Washington. The senate health care bill growing tense as they went past midnight protesting the lack of open hearings. They want to pass it before July 4th. Democrats say it's been shrouded in secrecy. That high-stakes special election in Georgia and voters going to the polls in the most expensive house race ever in a Republican district where president trump won by a slim margin over Hillary Clinton. A lot of pressure on both sides for Republicans to trying to hold on to the seat. For Democrat, a real test of whether they'll be able to capitalize on the turmoil in D.C. Reporter: That's right, David. A mountain of importance has been placed on one this congressional race. We're outside the polling place where Karen Handel casts her vote hoping to win a seat that Republicans have held on to for decades. Her opponent is trying to make history and upset a president. More than $50 million is how much these two candidates have spent fighting over voters in the suburbs of Atlanta. Good to see you. Reporter: Making this the most expensive congressional race ever. Hi. Reporter: For supporters of Republican Karen Handel it doesn't matter that across the country many on the left see today's vote as a referendum on the president. Does it influence your thought on this as all? No I'm a Karen supporter and trump supporter too. Reporter: Jon ossoff usually avoids the issue in public but his supporters aren't sly saying fighting the president has united Democrats across the city. It galvanized. There are folks across the eight and country who have lost faith and in this room this team has the power to help restore some of that faith. Hi, Georgia. San Francisco just wanted to say thank you. Reporter: Groups supporting Karen Handel have spent their money underlying how ossoff got his large pile of case outside the state. We have Nancy Pelosi as our congresswoman. Now you'll give us Jon ossoff as our congressman. The square will get a lot of votes if he has $30 million behind him. The president is pointing out ossoff doesn't live in the 6th and can't even vote in the district he wants to represent. Ossoff explains that he doesn't live in this district because he's with his girlfriend, who is a student at Emory university and wants to live closer to campus and the president is up again this morning handlering him on this issue. Robin. That he is, all right, Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.