Transcript for Cardinal takes Vatican leave after sex assault charges

Now to that breaking news. One of the pope's top advisers facing sexual assault charges this morning. Cardinal George Pell, the highest ranked Vatican official ever to face these accusations. Our foreign correspondent James Longman has that story for us. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Yes, a stunning development overnight. The man considered the third highest ranking official in the catholic church is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. George Pell is a senior cardinal from Australia and is in charge of Vatican finances which makes him a close adviser to the pope. We don't have much detail yet of the allegations but they do go back to his time as a young priest. Cardinal Pell firing back criticizing what he calls a relentless character assassination adding the whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me. Now, in his official statement he says he's looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously. Police have instructed him to appear in court on July 19th. As a member of the pope's upper circle this is potentially the biggest scandal to face the current papacy but pope Francis indicated his support and given cardinal Pell leave in order to face trial. The pope has asked everyone including the media to withhold judgment but this is a big test for him. Reporter: His reaction is going to be under huge scrutiny. Many just feel that the Vatican has not done enough to deal with this problem. The world will be watching, robin. It will, James, thanks. We're following several

