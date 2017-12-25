Transcript for Cardinal Timothy Dolan reflects on the meaning of Christmas

now we're going to hear from cardinal Timothy Dolan. This is Dan Harris. We have a key interview this Christmas morning. This morning is a time of reflection on the true meaning of this day and joining us to talk about faith this holiday season and for the coming year is the arch bishop of New York, Timothy cardinal Dolan. Good morning, a blessed Christmas to you and all the folks kind enough to be watching. Right back at you, sir. There's a lot of concern you hear, this is something that I hear this time of year, is that the true meaning of the holiday is overwhelmed by materialism and commercialism and you have an interesting take on this issue. What is it? Well thanks for thinking it's interesting. I think, to be gripe and whining that we're too wrapped up in material things, counterproductive. Like it or not, people are buying, they're giving, they're sharing, they're coming together in unity. They're eating together, they're having a good time. That ain't bad, Dan. I'll take it, okay? Those in a way are spiritual values. See, we have always believed that every good thing in this life is a hint of the eternal gifts that god wants to give us, so why not just rejoice that people are sharing, they're giving gifts, they're forgiving one another, they're meeting with people that they haven't seen until this time last year. They got happy memories. They're making good resolutions. Those are all good things, darn it. It's almost like it's antipasto to the main course which would be the gifts that god wants to give us, okay? So I don't get all that mad that people might seem to be distracted by the gifts and the getting and the giving of the season. Heck, let's make hay while the sun shines. That could be a good way to bring god into the picture, right? You talk about bringing people -- first of all, I love that answer. You talk about the importance and the meaning of bringing people together and communion at this time of year. However, we've just come through a long and we're still in the middle of a long and difficult political season in this country. Families are divided over political issues. How can faith be a balm at this time? Yes. B-a-l-m, not a b-o-m-b. Precisely, Dan, by reminding us of eternal things. All this stuff is going to pass, all this other stuff. It might be Korea, Washington, Moscow. We center on Bethlehem and the gifts that god gives us. Look, you're in the business of news, right? If you went back and rerouwound tapes to last year or the year before, you would be saying the same thing. But darn it, the human project endures. It's like god is saying, I love what I created. I love creation. I love creatures. Boy are there a lot of ruffles, a lot of rough things. Sometimes my creatures don't act the way that I wish they did but I'm not giving up on them, okay? We got that affirmation of the basic goodness and dignity of the human person and the sacredness of human life from god himself, affirmed especially on Christmas when he actually entered human history. If that doesn't give us consolation, I don't know what will. You make my job way too easy. All I have to do is ask you two simple questions and you fill the air with wisdom. So thank you. Thank you. I had three good eggnogs before I came on. Well said. Back to you. I love how our audience has

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.