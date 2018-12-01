Transcript for Catching up with Camila Cabello

pop charts for seven weeks and just released her highly anticipated solo album "Camila" overnight. Yeah! And the great thing is already rated number one on iTunes and will perform in just a moment. I want to talk to you for a minute. Your first album. How excited are you for people to hear what you've been working on. So excited. I couldn't sleep last nigh I mean I woke up at 4:00 A.M. To come here but I couldn't sleep. My heart was just beating so fast because I feel like there's been so much buildup to towards this moment. Been like a moment of buildup talking about it for a year now and, you know, it's finally today. It's crazy. I tell you what, excited as you are you're less excited than your fans in the audience. I tell you that. And your song "Havana," your song "Havana" which we heard a little bit of earlier, president Obama, former president Obama said that was one of his favorite of 2017. How did you feel when you heard that? I started crying. Really. Yeah, and I filmed the video and sent it to all my friends. Oh, how sweet that. No, I mean it's just amazing. I love, you know, I love the Obamas and I got the opportunity to meet him, you know, to talk to him a couple of types and, you know, thank him for everything he's done for immigrants and, you know, for matters of immigration and I just love, you know, the Obamas. I love that family. It's crazy that, you know, his playlist was really good. Like it was -- you know in his playlist was really good because you were on it. I know but not even -- you know, besides my song I thought his playlist was popping. And you're about to perform now and this song you're about to perform and your music video you put a lot of personal videos when you were growing up into this music video which lets us know this song is very personal to you. We can't wait to hear it. Thanks. There's your video right there. Here it is, this is Camila

