Transcript for Catching up with the cast of 'Lethal Weapon'

Let's move to the 30th anniversary of one of the biggest blockbuster franchises of all tiekts woorg's talking "Lethal weapon," everybody. The stars of the buddy cop movie sat down with our Chris Connelly to catch up since their last scenes together and they are definitely not too old for this stuff. Reporter: It's a joyful reunion for the stars of "Lethal weapon." Mel Gibson, Danny glover, and Rene Russo. The first time they've been together since shooting the final scenes of "Lethal weapon 4" the franchise's last one. Why do you have so much affection. It was at a time when something clicked. I think there was a lot of love between us. When I see them I just kind of get the same feeling which is, you know, it's kind of like seeing a teenage sweetheart or something. That sort of thing. I think you can say whatever you want about the films, but I think the relationship got better and better over the period of time. Do you really want to jump? Reporter: From the first film's 1987 debut "Lethal weapon" turbocharged its genre. Gibson's off the wall and back at you lawman Riggs. I think we're all a little crazy and I'm probably crazier than most and it was easy to access. Reporter: He was paired with glover's heading toward retirement family man who got the best loved line in buddy cop movie history. Too old for this. I can't get anywhere -- just say it to me. Just say, I'm getting too old for this, you know. It's the to be or not to be of this genre of movies. The scratch. It feels like grand canyon. Reporter: In 1982's "Lethal weapon 3." She would come on board as a cop. Hers and Mel comparing scars. Favorite scene I've ever done ever. Not just because you're this crazy good kisser which you are -- Reporter: Director Richard donner would encourage his on set improvisation. Like give me the best lines sometimes. You can't imagine how quick Mel was. Crazy. L's do it. I can't even remember dialogue now. In fact, I have the body of an 18-year-old. I just can't remember where I buried it. Reporter: It's state of the era action sequences kept audiences on the edge of their seats but sometimes found glover asleep in his. I'm in the passenger seat, Mel's driving and -- we have to drive to the location. I can't remember a time when I did not go to sleep. That's true, I remember. Wake glover up. Before we start shooting. Reporter: Their clear chemistry makes talk of a possible "Lethal 5" unavoidable. How much would you be interested in doing another one? You should see me walk to the bathroom in the middle of the night. Like that is not going to happen. How tempted are you sometimes? You play off the fact they're not as limber as they used to be. You have to. And I think that would be fun. It would be a real comedy. Rip van weapon. I think they should do it. I will watch "Lethal weapon 5" if he brings that mullet back. We all want to be heroes for the rest of our lives. I think it would be exciting. "Lethal weapon 5" not too old for this stuff. Come on. I'm feeling too old for this stuff and we're all still

