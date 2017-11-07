Catching up with Chris Colfer live on 'GMA'

More
The actor opens up about his latest projects, including writing children's novels.
1:31 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Catching up with Chris Colfer live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48558369,"title":"Catching up with Chris Colfer live on 'GMA' ","duration":"1:31","description":"The actor opens up about his latest projects, including writing children's novels. ","url":"/GMA/video/catching-chris-colfer-live-gma-48558369","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.