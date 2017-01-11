Transcript for Catching up with Deion Sanders live on 'GMA'

Very, very inspiring and I'll bring in our next guest. A good friend of mine. The only person in sports history to play in both the world series and the super bowl and even though he goes by primetime he woke up for us to be in the morning time, everybody. Please welcome deion Sanders. How you doing? I'm good, man. I'm good. You know, we're watching and watching the class, Milwaukee excellence school. That was awesome. Watching them perform. You were a rapper yourself. Do you have advice -- Glorify the kids and let them be blessed today. Do you have advice for them. Yes. Ha would be that? Staying true to themselves and rapping about what they know and not trying to pretend to not be something they're not. I love that teacher. His spirit is infectious. You saw how they turned it on. Like, wow. Like that. It's hard, the movements, stay on track and all that stuff but you till do a little bit of rapping yourself. When you're in the barber shop. I have a good time. I can tell where you're going. I can tell where you're going. I love you, man. You are know I love you, right? I know. But you're good. You're good to me and so many people. Thank you. Every morning you send out an inspirational message by text. I'm on that. I got my message this morning. You have so many people who rely on this like I do and who listen to your advice, but now you're also coaching your son in high school football. Does he listen to you? Yes, he does. He listens to me. Sometimes he has to understand I'm not dad. We walk down the sideline after the national anthem and I come back, I'm not dad anymore. I'm coach prime. You call yourself coach prime. No, they call me coach prime. Okay. I wonder who requested they call you coach prime. I'm just saying. And I love it. I love it because education is prevalent and we're trying to get these kids to and through college. He is a freshman. He's a freshman starting on varsity and have an offer from Oregon and he's balling. You know I would hit your son if I was on the field. I'm sure you would and I would intercept your daughter. Yeah, you would. Not what you're thinking. I'll break up the pass of these young men trying to make passes at them. If any boy steps up to my daughter, be ready. I want to take you back. You're the only player in the history to play in the world series and also in the super bowl. It is world series time. 25 years ago -- Awesome world series. 25 years ago you had a chance to, what, to almost become the first person to play in a major league baseball and NFL game on the same day. Yes, it was nice. It was nice. I was young and able back then. I was going to say where did you get that energy. I grew up doing that. I grew up playing football, baseball and basketball. Playing all three sports and that was my life. That's who I am pretty up and who I was at the time and just because you go to a professional level and some person who can't do what venture to do tell you can't that's no reason to stop. Yeah. One thing you're not going to stop doing, you're helping a lot of people and in the town of Dallas, have five focuses on unemployment, education, trauma, all these things, what makes you want to give back? We're trying to break the cycle of poverty. I'm sick and tired of it and we're in a better place as a people and if we could just stand together, that's it, standtogether.org we'll do so much and provoke change in each of our communities. That's what it's all about. Reaching out, helping one another, regardless of the ethnicity and social climate. Okay. I like that, man. You're a good man. I'm trying to. You're not trying. You're doing. You looking good. We need more people. Don't try to butter me up.

