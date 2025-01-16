Bondi hearing live updates: Bondi suggests Jack Smith's conduct is 'horrible'

Democrats on Bondi's chances: 'the odds are in her favor'
After the hearing on Wednesday, a few Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee avoided saying how they’d vote on Bondi’s confirmation.
“I would say the odds are in her favor with the majority of the Senate floor," ranking Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin said. "I don't know if a single Republican is going against her. We're still going to ask the tough questions today and tomorrow."
Sen. Adam Schiff told reporters that he’d wait until the conclusion of the questioning on Thursday to make a judgement on how he’d vote.
Schiff also objected to Bondi’s statement that she wouldn’t “answer hypotheticals” when asked if she’d prosecute her political enemies.
“There's nothing hypothetical about whether she's going to investigate Jack Smith. The president has already called for that. The same with Liz Cheney, the same with the members of January 6 committee," he told reporters. "If she can't -- in a confirmation hearing -- answer the questions, if she's not willing to tell the Senate Donald Trump lost the election ... how on earth is she expected to or can we expect her to be able to stand up to the president?"
-ABC News' Isabella Murray